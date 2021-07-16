The ‘Vigilantes of the Deep’ have a New Commanding Officer

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Montana (SSN 794) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, July 16.



Cmdr. Jon Burke Quimby relieved Capt. Michael Francis Delaney as commanding officer of Montana.



Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, commodore, Submarine Squadron Six, served as guest speaker, and praised Delaney for his leadership and efforts in preparing Montana for naval service.



“Mike made a lasting mark on Montana and the Norfolk waterfront,” Juergens said. “He helped build a submarine that’s going to serve the country for the next 30 plus years, and he developed an amazing crew that is ready to take Montana to sea for the first time. He should be very proud of completing a tough assignment successfully.”

Juergens then passed on encouraging words for Quimby.



“I’m completely confident in Jon’s ability to finish Montana’s construction on time to get her to the fleet,” Juergens said. “He inherits an outstanding crew, and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes.”

During Delaney’s time as commanding officer, Montana completed two major testing milestones in the most efficient time ever in Virginia-class shipbuilding history.



In his remarks to the crew, Delaney praised his team in a accomplishing such a daunting task.



“As captain, I got to witness the crew grow from a handful of Sailors to a polished crew on the verge of taking Montana to sea for the first time,” Delaney said. “Your dedicated work and tireless hours to prepare the warship did not go unnoticed, and play a prominent role in our national security.”



Delaney concluded with a few final words before relieving his duty as commanding officer.



“Just eight percent of Navy personnel are submariners, so being a submariner is a rare and privileged opportunity,” Delaney said. “The ability to work alongside the cream of the crop every day is extremely rewarding, and I’m proud to serve as the first commanding officer of what will surely become the best frontline SSN in the fleet. Mark my words.”

Next, Delaney will be director of Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps.



After assuming command, Quimby highlighted what an honor it is to lead Montana and her crew into the future.



“To my Montana shipmates, I am beyond honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as your commanding officer,” Quimby said. “Over the last month I have been astounded by your dedication and tenacity to prepare the ship for naval service. I couldn't be more proud and excited to join the ‘Vigilantes of the Deep’ during this exciting time in the ship's history.”



The Virginia-class, also known as the VA-class or 774-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines in service with the U.S. Navy. The submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. They were conceived as a less expensive alternative to the Seawolf-class attack submarines, designed during the Cold War era, and are replacing older Los Angeles-class submarines, 29 of which have already been decommissioned.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 14:22 Story ID: 401083 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The ‘Vigilantes of the Deep’ have a New Commanding Officer, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.