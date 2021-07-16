Vermont National Guard departs for medical exercise in Senegal

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

In support of our State Partnership Program, Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard are traveling to Senegal for two weeks to participate in a medical exercise.



18 medical professionals with the Vermont National Guard will travel to St. Louis, Senegal. They will work side-by-side with Senegalese counterparts to support and build relationships in both military and civilian environments.



"Participating in partnership exercises like this benefit the Vermont National Guard by placing them in a forward environment," said Lt. Col Chris Gookin, deputy state surgeon, Vermont National Guard. “It also provides staff members the opportunity to work in more austere conditions, to push them outside of their comfort zone, and to build relationships with their Senegalese health care partners.”



The Vermont National Guard has supported multiple medical exercises across Senegal, most recently in Kolda in 2019



Vermont has partnered with Senegal since 2008 and North Macedonia since 1994. The State Partnership Program is an innovative, cost-effective, and small footprint security cooperation program that connects the National Guard with the militaries of partner-nations around the world.



For additional questions, contact Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.