NMCP Celebrates Civilian Appreciation Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jul. 14, 2021) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity and Inclusion Committee hosted a Civilian Appreciation Day event in the command auditorium, July 14.



Civilian Appreciation Day is when the Department of Defense honors civilians and the diverse skills they bring to the workplace.



“The tireless efforts and dedication to duty from our civilian corps are essential to the success of our medical and training missions by providing the expertise, continuity of operations, and mentorship each and every day,” said Capt. Shelly Perkins, NMCP commanding officer.



The ceremony included senior staff members speaking about their positive workplace experiences with civilian coworkers, and featured a former military physician as the guest speaker.



“I have witnessed how appreciated the civilian professionals are; be they nurses, pharmacists, or counselors; or clerks or medical assistants, or those who have made administration function Buildings One and Three,” said the guest speaker Joseph Kennedy, Capt., Medical Corps, retired. “Most of us see it as a great honor to serve our country in any of a great number of special ways,” added Kennedy.



During the event, Teresa Fly, a Pediatric Department secretary, was recognized for her 47 years of service as a government employee and given a bouquet of flowers.



“Thank you to all of the civilian staff members for your selfless service and sacrifices you have made to make Navy Medicine the pinnacle of health care excellence,” said Perkins.



