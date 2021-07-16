Cherry Point Clinic Leadership Honor Excellence, Potential

Leaders honored the excellence and celebrated the potential of 11 Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during a ceremony held Friday, July 16th aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
The ceremony provided an opportunity to frock the 11 Sailors in anticipation of their advancement to the next highest rate. Frocking is a tradition permitting service members to wear rank insignia they will advance to prior to their official promotion.
The Sailors’ promotions are in recognition of their exceptional performance on written evaluations and their dedication to providing the highest quality medical care to the MCAS Cherry Point and surrounding communities.
