Cherry Point Clinic Leadership Honor Excellence, Potential

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The father and wife of Hospital Corpsman Second Class Matthew Redmond pin the rank of Petty Officer Second Class upon his collar during a frocking ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Friday, July 16th. The frocking ceremony, a tradition permitting a service member to wear rank insignia they will advance to prior to their official promotion, honored the excellence and celebrated the potential of 11 Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page