    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Leadership Honor Excellence, Potential

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The father and wife of Hospital Corpsman Second Class Matthew Redmond pin the rank of...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Leaders honored the excellence and celebrated the potential of 11 Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point during a ceremony held Friday, July 16th aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    The ceremony provided an opportunity to frock the 11 Sailors in anticipation of their advancement to the next highest rate. Frocking is a tradition permitting service members to wear rank insignia they will advance to prior to their official promotion.

    The Sailors’ promotions are in recognition of their exceptional performance on written evaluations and their dedication to providing the highest quality medical care to the MCAS Cherry Point and surrounding communities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 11:32
    Story ID: 401053
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Leadership Honor Excellence, Potential, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    frocking
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    sailors
    Navymedicine

