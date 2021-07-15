1st Cavalry Division transfers Atlantic Resolve mission to 1st Infantry Division

Photo By Sgt. Tommie Berry | 1st Infantry Division Forward Commander Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey speaks briefly as he...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tommie Berry | 1st Infantry Division Forward Commander Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey speaks briefly as he and his team officially take command during the transfer of authority ceremony at Forward Operating Site Poznań in Poznań, Poland July 15, 2021. Gainey shared his pride to be with the division Forward team and is fired up to continue support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve demonstrates the U.S. continued commitment to work with Polish allies to find new ways to strengthen U.S. - Polish defense relations, NATO unity, and transatlantic security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released) see less | View Image Page

Poznań, Poland — The Transfer of Authority to install 1st Infantry Division forward was conducted at the Forward Operating Site in Poznań, Poland, July 15, 2021.



The transition relieves 1st Cavalry Division Forward from their rotational duties in Poland. Over the last 15 months, the division participated in events across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.



“Over the course of the 1st Cavalry Division’s tour of duty in Europe, the team has stood shoulder to shoulder with our allies and partners across the region,” outgoing Brig. Gen. Monte Rone said. “Unwavering in our support for one another and firmly committed to fostering positive relationships and ensuring interoperability across the Atlantic Resolve area of responsibility.”



In February 2018, the 1st Infantry Division deployed to Poznań, Poland for the first time as the Mission Command Element of Atlantic Resolve and continues that tradition of excellence today.



“The 1st Infantry Division is proud to return to Poland,” incoming Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey said in his opening remarks. “To once again demonstrate our continuous commitment in Europe and deterring any nation that threatens the NATO allies and our partners.”



From Ft. Riley, Kan., the 1st Infantry Division Forward is set to continue the mission and the work of its predecessors as they take over Atlantic Resolve divisional command in Poznań, Poland.



“We are fired up to continue this great mission.” Gainey said. “Duty first. People always. All else follows. Strong Alliance.”