Navy to Host ‘Industry Day’ Networking Event for Inland Empire Business Owners, Entrepreneurs Aug. 19

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division invites local business owners and entrepreneurs to attend a free Industry Day event Aug. 19 in Corona, California, to network with industry and learn how to do business with the Navy.



The 9th annual event, hosted in partnership with the Riverside Community College District’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) and the City of Corona, will be held from 12-4 p.m. The event will be presented in a hybrid format that allows attendees to join in person at the Corona City Hall council chamber or online via the Zoom platform.



The Navy in Norco looks to forge connections with Inland Empire business owners and entrepreneurs, while also providing insight on current and future support needs for those looking to do business with the government. Registration is open now at https://www.rccdptac.com/nswcid2021.



“Over the last several years, NSWC Corona has purchased technical and engineering, management advisory, information technology (IT) outsourcing, IT software, business administrations and logistics support services from private industry,” said Deputy Director for Small Business Programs Aubrey Lavitoria. “The positive financial impact to local commerce when we make these purchases can be pretty significant.”



Industry Day discussions will also highlight the NSWC Corona-anchored Inland Empire Tech Bridge, which aims to partner local industry, academia, non-profits, and private capital to work together to find faster, better solutions to warfighter challenges while stimulating the regional innovation ecosystem.



“There are a lot of opportunities for doing business with the Navy,” said Lavitoria. “Our goal is to communicate that with our neighbors and open the doors for productive dialogue.”



Attendees are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. Interested parties may contact Aubrey Lavitoria at (951) 393-4810 or visit the website for the full event schedule and additional details at https://www.rccdptac.com/nswcid2021.



NSWC Corona Division has served as the Navy's independent assessment agent since 1964. With more than 3,900 engineers, scientists and support personnel, Sailors and contractors, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations. The NAVSEA field activity provides transparency for warfighting readiness through data analytics and assessment, engineers the fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training environment, and assures the accuracy of measurements as the engineering advisor for the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 20:18 Story ID: 401012 Location: CORONA, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy to Host ‘Industry Day’ Networking Event for Inland Empire Business Owners, Entrepreneurs Aug. 19, by Candice Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.