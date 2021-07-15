Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guard medevacs injured U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper

    Alaska Air National Guard medevacs injured U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper

    Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Guardian Angel team of the 212th Rescue...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Story by Maj. Chelsea Aspelund 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing medically evacuated an injured U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper July 14 from Malamute Drop Zone on JBER.

    The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was contacted by U.S. Army Alaska Range Control to request medevac July 14 after a U.S. Army paratrooper of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division was injured in a training jump over Malamute Drop Zone.

    “The Soldier sustained the injury during a routine static line jump from a C-130J aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron,” said Army Maj. Jason Welch, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, public affairs officer.

    The AKRCC coordinated with the 176th Wing to dispatch a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk with a 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel pararescue team on board.

    “This medical response highlights the symbiosis of our total force medical teams at JBER,” said Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Evan Budd, AKRCC superintendent. “On-scene U.S. Army Alaska medics provided immediate medical attention in preparation for the National Guard pararescue team to stabilize and medevac the patient.”

    The Soldier was transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

    For this medevac, the AKRCC, 210th RQS and 212th RQS were awarded one save.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 17:44
    Story ID: 401006
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, AK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard medevacs injured U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper, by Maj. Chelsea Aspelund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    Arctic Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT