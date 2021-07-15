Alaska Air National Guard medevacs injured U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper

Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Guardian Angel team of the 212th Rescue...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Guardian Angel team of the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, stabilizes and provides airborne medical care for a U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper during medevac July 14, 2021. The Soldier sustained injuries in a routine static-line jump over Malamute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andre Marron/Released) see less | View Image Page

Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing medically evacuated an injured U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper July 14 from Malamute Drop Zone on JBER.



The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was contacted by U.S. Army Alaska Range Control to request medevac July 14 after a U.S. Army paratrooper of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division was injured in a training jump over Malamute Drop Zone.



“The Soldier sustained the injury during a routine static line jump from a C-130J aircraft operated by the 815th Airlift Squadron,” said Army Maj. Jason Welch, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, public affairs officer.



The AKRCC coordinated with the 176th Wing to dispatch a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk with a 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angel pararescue team on board.



“This medical response highlights the symbiosis of our total force medical teams at JBER,” said Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Evan Budd, AKRCC superintendent. “On-scene U.S. Army Alaska medics provided immediate medical attention in preparation for the National Guard pararescue team to stabilize and medevac the patient.”



The Soldier was transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.



For this medevac, the AKRCC, 210th RQS and 212th RQS were awarded one save.