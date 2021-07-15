SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Guatemala, Meets with President, Military Leaders

Photo By Michael Wimbish | GUATEMALA (July 14, 2021) – U.S. Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S....... read more read more Photo By Michael Wimbish | GUATEMALA (July 14, 2021) – U.S. Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, visits with Guatemalan military members of the nation’s Special Battalion of Interdiction and Rescue (BEIR) as they conduct an airfield seizure demonstration. The elite unit is a key contributor to the regional fight against transnational criminal organizations and illicit traffickers. Faller visited Guatemala July 13-14 to meet with military leaders to discuss continued partnership and future military-to-military engagements. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, visited Guatemala July 13-14 where he met with President Alejandro Giammattei and military leaders to discuss security cooperation.



Faller’s contingent included SOUTHCOM’s Civilian Deputy to the Commander Francisco (Paco) Palmieri and Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones.



During the presidential meeting July 13, Giammattei and Faller discussed joint efforts to combat drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

Also on the 13th, Faller, Palmieri, and Jones joined a roundtable discussion with Guatemala military and security members who’ve received training in the U.S. through the U.S. State Department Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ International Military Education and Training (IMET) program.



The discussion also focused on implementation of the Women Peace and Security initiative. Faller, Palmieri and Jones heard from Guatemalan service members as they shared their personal experiences and discussed the future of women in security roles.



The admiral met with Guatemalan Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Juan Carlos Alemán Soto and other military leaders July 14 to discuss continued security cooperation and future military-to-military engagements.



Faller also spent time with Guatemalan military members of the nation’s Special Battalion of Interdiction and Rescue (BEIR) as they conducted an airfield seizure demonstration. The elite unit is a key contributor to the regional fight against transnational criminal organizations and illicit traffickers.



Guatemala is an important security partner in the region who provides valuable support to regional efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations.