VTANG Fire Department responds to local structure fire

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard fire department responded to a small apartment building fire in Winooski early Wednesday morning.



“The crews assisted with fire control, search, salvage and overhaul. The fire had spread throughout the walls and reached the attic. This made things exponentially more difficult for on scene crews to mitigate,” said Brannon Sotor, Vermont Air National Guard installation fire chief. “All personnel on scene worked seamlessly to bring the fire under control.”



The Vermont Air National Guard fire department is the only crash, fire, and emergency response to all incidents on Burlington International Airport, and routinely provides mutual aid to surrounding towns, including 214 responses for fire, medical and other emergencies in 2020. So far this year, they have provided 118 mutual aid assistance responses.



