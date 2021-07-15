Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Soldiers support Fort McCoy training

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Soldiers support Fort McCoy training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno | Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw, an observer-coach/trainer with the 3rd Brigade Engineer...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade are shown supporting training for Soldiers with the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, for Pershing Strike 21 on July 10, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 645th is preparing for an upcoming deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    Learn more about the 181st by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/181ID.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 09:57
    Story ID: 400961
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Soldiers support Fort McCoy training, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    181st MFTB
    Pershing Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT