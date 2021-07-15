Photo Essay: 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Soldiers support Fort McCoy training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno | Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw, an observer-coach/trainer with the 3rd Brigade Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno | Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw, an observer-coach/trainer with the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, instructs Pvt. James Curran, a cargo specialist with the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, right, how to find a comfortable standing supported firing position with an M249 light machine gun during the preliminary marksmanship instruction portion of Pershing Strike 21, July 10, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade are shown supporting training for Soldiers with the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, for Pershing Strike 21 on July 10, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 645th is preparing for an upcoming deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The 181st is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



