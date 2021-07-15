NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain boat teams set sail

MANAMA, Bahrain – The idea of boat teams is not new to the Navy, but Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain has put a new twist on the concept.



When the Navy instituted significant mitigation measures to protect Sailors and their families from COVID-19, one of the first things diminished was large group training events. Initially, ad hoc small groups that followed COVID-19 mitigation measures replaced these training events but didn't have the structure that the large group events had.



"We had to find a way to improve the training value," said Capt. Timothy Griffin, the commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.



He tasked his staff to generate ideas of how the command could improve training while building upon more traditional military concepts such as comradery in a COVID-19 environment.



"Not long after I took command, I held a series of all hands calls and the one thing that I heard loud and clear was that Sailors missed the interaction with each other that normally occurs at training events and command PT," said Griffin.



Griffin challenged his staff to find a way to fill this gap and his staff recommended a concept the U.S. Navy Seabees use and is at the heart of small group dynamics, the boat team, to build upon the idea of teamwork, especially among the junior Sailors.



"I remember the boat teams from my time with the Seabees," said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Archer, the operations officer at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. "The concept is simple but quite effective. Sailors from across the command are divided into small teams. Each team has a Petty Officer 1st Class in charge of the team and a Chief Petty Officer assigned as a boat team mentor."



“As the Navy grows and evolves into a more complex and competitive environment, more will be expected and demanded from our enlisted Sailors,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Bryan Alberto, the command career counselor of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “As boat team leaders, we know the strengths and weaknesses of our members and help each other grow into a better version of ourselves, both personally and professionally.”



"I appreciate our boat team leaders for facilitating our trainings that also build morale," said Logistics Specialist Seaman Austin Thompson. "This is the first time I have gotten to meet other people from across the command, and being in a smaller group allows me to open up and ask more questions than I would normally ask in a larger setting."



Since implementing the concept, the boat teams have focused on basic military knowledge and are used to conduct group physical training. Future training will also build upon the foundation for career long learning experiences that includes self-awareness, leadership skills and decision making.



"I am really excited to see Sailors gather in groups and focus on training," said Griffin. "It has been a long 15 months, and for many of our junior Sailors, all they know is life in the Navy under COVID-19. The boat teams are one small way we can incorporate traditional military training and PT into our battle rhythm, and every member of the command will benefit from this."



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 06:59 Story ID: 400945 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain boat teams set sail, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.