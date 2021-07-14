U.S. Army conducts transfer of authority in Żagań, Poland

Żagań, Poland—The 49th Transportation Battalion assumed authority as a rotational transportation battalion during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, July 14, 2021.



The 49th Transportation Battalion is ready and eager to get started on their rotation here in Żagań. They are assuming authority from the 53rd Movement Control Battalion, which is wrapping things up in Żagań, Poland, and is excited to return to the United States.



“The 53rd MCB has spent the last nine months flawlessly executing the mission,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Cornett, commander of the 53rd MCB. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. Their expertise, hard work and dedication to the mission have been critical.”



The transfer of authority ceremony, officiated by Col. Angel Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, was the last step of the transition between the two battalions.



“To the 49th Transportation Battalion, your colors have been here in Europe before,” Estrada said, “and it is a beautiful sight to see them here again.”



The 49th has honorable campaign participation in World War II-Northern France, Central Europe; Armed Forces Expedition-Somalia; Southwest Asia-Defense of Saudi Arabia, Liberation and Defense of Kuwait, Cease-Fire as well as The Global War on Terrorism-Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



“During this deployment, the 49th will hold a crucial role in the European Theater,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Carpenter, commander of the 49th. “This mission's area of responsibility (AOR) operates in 16 different countries, spanning over 2,500 miles with only 135 Soldiers. These Soldiers will punch well above their weight class and represent the 16th Sustainment Brigade, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and the U.S. Army by providing professional, disciplined transporters who will work alongside our partner nations to develop long-lasting relationships.”



The 49th will provide transportation for U.S. Army equipment across the European Theater over the next nine months and build partnerships with allied countries.

Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021