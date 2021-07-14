2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show announcement

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC (July 14, 2021) — Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Mikel “Words” Huber announced today that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the featured performers at its 2021 Air Show and 80th Anniversary celebration scheduled for Sept. 25-26, 2021.



MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing will put on a free, world-class air show that will include a number of military and civilian performances, the commanding officer said during a press event today at the air station.



The sudden opportunity to book the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team influenced Cherry Point’s leaders’ decision to host the major community outreach event.



“The schedule of the Blue Angels opened up and we jumped on it,” Huber said. “We are really excited to be able to put the air show together and host the public here aboard the air station.”



The biennial 2020 spring air show was canceled as a result of world events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It was a tough call to cancel the air show in 2020, we do believe where we stand now that we are in a good position to put on a safe air show that’s going to be fantastic for the public to enjoy,” said Huber.



Planning continues for the two-day, daytime only event.



So far, in addition to the premier demonstration team, air show planners have tentatively scheduled acts such as Aftershock Jet Truck, All-veteran jump team, Randy Ball, RJ Gritter, Tom Larkin, Stephen Covington and Hubie Tolson. Planners have also confirmed demonstrations of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, AV-8B, F-35, F-18, and the Wall of Fire, as well as the 2nd MAW Band performing.



The timing of the event kicks off Eastern North Carolina’s fall festival season.



The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd MAW’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. The show draws thousands and has recorded previous attendance of more than 150,000 guests.



While premium ticketing is offered, general admission and parking are free to the designated show grounds which runs along MCAS Cherry Point flight line. The area will be lined with an array of demonstrations, aircraft static displays, vendor offerings and more.

