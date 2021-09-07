Trevecca student enlists in Tennessee Army National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –A graduate student from Trevecca Nazarene University and a Nashville native committed to serving her state and country enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard as a culinary specialist on June 8.



Spc. Ja’Shabrel Miller will begin ten weeks of Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, August 17. There she will learn basic soldiering skills such as land navigation, marksmanship, battle tactics, and Army traditions.



She will then spend eight weeks attending Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia, specializing in food preparation, hospitality, and stocking and storage operations.



Once AIT is complete, Miller will drill with Murfreesboro’s 269th Military Police Company.



Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations at Belmont University in 2017 and is currently working on her Master’s degree in Business Administration, with a focus in human resources at Trevecca Nazarene University. While balancing her life as a Soldier and student, Miller is also a mother to her four-year-old daughter, Ava.



“What keeps me going is the desire to move up, not just in my civilian career, but my military career as well,” said Miller.



“I joined the Tennessee Army National Guard because it is an honor to serve my country,” said Miller. “I am a strong believer in giving back to the community and being a helping hand to others. I also wanted to set a great example for my friends and family who may also follow in my footsteps and better myself by using some of the many benefits offered to Soldiers.”



Miller plans to take advantage of the Student Loan Repayment Program to pay off her student loan acquired during her studies. The SLRP will cover up to $50,000 of student loans. She also plans to utilize the TN STRONG Act, which will cover 100% of her graduate in-state tuition.



Miller plans to attend Officer Candidate School to earn her commission as a Human Resources Officer.

Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021, by SGT James Bolen