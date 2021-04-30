Perry County Levee Emergency Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is making emergency repairs to the Perry County Levee because of rising Arkansas River levels. The levee was severely damaged in the historic flood of 2019. Levee repairs were underway in Perry County before this week’s rainfall.



Crews are working around the clock to fortify the breaches and prevent more flooding.



The rains in western Arkansas caused flows on the Arkansas River to rise to the highest levels since the 2019 flood event where the river rose to over 500,000 c.f.s. We expect the river to crest near here tomorrow morning around 270,000 cubic feet per second.



We’ve also deployed our sandbag machine to Perry County. The Corps and the county are working together to fill the bags and position them along the levee.

