Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton - Cpl. Johvany Rodriguez, an engineer operator with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force is named the 2021 Marine Corps Engineer Association Engineer Equipment Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for his work from April 2020 through March 2021.

Rodriguez was hand selected to deploy to United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as part of the Engineer Platoon, Logistics Combat Element (LCE), Special Purpose Marine Ground Air Task Force (SPMAGTF) - Crisis Response.

During the pre-deployment period, Rodriguez identified licensing shortfalls on two pieces of equipment, the Rough Terrain Container Handler and MAC-50 Crane. He worked with the Heavy Equipment Platoon to ensure his Marines were licensed to operate the mission essential machinery.

While on deployment, Rodriguez identified several inefficiencies, which include licensing practices that were non-compliant with the current heavy equipment licensing manual with the LCE’s heavy equipment licensing program. With the help of subject matter experts from SPMAGTF Command Element, they redesigned the LCE licensing program to bring it into compliance with the heavy equipment licensing manual.

As a LCE licensing examiner, he instructed Marines to properly operate four separate pieces of heavy equipment and instructed a total of six incidental operators' courses.

“I love teaching Marines how to operate the forklift gear, especially if they are not an operator, and being able to give them their license to use the gear,” said Rodriguez. “I teach them the tips and tricks and make sure they don’t fail or make the same mistakes I did when I first started learning to be a proficient operator.”

His efforts increased the number of licensed operators on the Logistical Support Area (LSA) and directly enhanced each major subordinate element’s ability to execute missions pertaining to heavy equipment.

As team leader, Rodriguez ensured that his team was integrated with other operations within the Engineer Platoon in order to ensure cross-training within his section. His team would regularly assist combat engineers with various projects throughout the LSA, which include vertical construction, wood frame construction and airfield damage repair.

“Cpl. Johvany Rodriguez is an outstanding Marine with his vast knowledge of the gear and his job,” said Lance Cpl. Matthew Ross, a heavy equipment operator who deployed with Rodriguez. “He’s able to help me and the junior Marines be more proficient in our MOS and our personal life.”

Due to his proficiency in heavy equipment operations and personnel management, Rodriguez was selected to lead a small team and organized his team of five LCE engineers to complete multiple base improvement operations in order to prepare for an influx of personnel. His team constructed a water point, established an entry control point for the base fuel farm and constructed two separate roadways. He was also involved in the planning, coordination and construction of a level area in order to establish a Ground Air Transmit Receive (GATR) site. With a team of five Marines and three Air Force personnel, Rodriguez moved 7,566,414 pounds of material in order to create a stabilized pad.

Cpl. Rodriguez’ efforts have greatly improved 7th Engineer Support Battalion's warfighting readiness and mission accomplishment by providing unmatched operator ability, committed small-unit level leadership, constant mentorship and instruction of junior operators in the company.

“In the areas that I struggled in such as dirt work, he was able to help me by getting in the gear with me and showing better techniques than what I was doing before to be better at it,” said Ross.

As a result of his exceeding performance and ability to accomplish any mission, Cpl. Rodriguez is named the 2021 Marine Corps Engineer Association Engineer Equipment Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

