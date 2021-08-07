NAVFAC SW MPO Supports UUVRON 1 on LTV-38 Launch and Recovery Demonstration

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Metro Production Office (MPO) located at Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) provided full service support to Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON 1) located at Keyport, Wash. from June 30 to July 8.

The service included transportation, storage, shipping reception, towing, crane lift, on load and offload in support of UUVRON 1 Large Training Vehicle 38 (LTV 38) launch and recovery demonstration from Landing Platform Dock (LPD) USS San Diego (LPD 22) at NBSD from July 6-8. This demonstration tested and validated the capability of LPD ship acting as mother ship for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV).

UUVRON 1 LTV 38 arrived in NBSD on June 30. NAVFAC Southwest MPO Transportation team using two semi-trucks, two forklifts, and one flatbed truck offloaded UUV LTV 38, maintenance cart, gooseneck trailer, sled, power unit, and accessories. A total of more than 15,000 lbs. from two tractor-trailers was transported to a MPO storage facility at Mole Pier in NBSD.

On July 6, MPO Transportation team towed and transported LTV 38, maintenance cart, gooseneck trailer, sled, power unit and accessories from Mole Pier to Pier 12. The NAVFAC Southwest MPO Crane and Rigging Team used a 40 ton truck crane to move equipment from Pier 12 to the Stern Gate of USS San Diego. Despite the challenges of MPO’s crew have encountered, the exercise was successfully completed on July 8 with full customer service satisfaction.

On July 7, MPO conducted the same service as July 6 in reversed order, and on July 8, MPO conducted on-load service. MPO provided three forklifts, one 40 ton truck crane, one flatbed truck, two semi-trucks and more than 20 personnel for this operation.

