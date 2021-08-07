Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard names Whiteland resident as inspector general

    Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | Indiana National Guard Col. Thomas M. Genter, of Whiteland, signs his oath naming him...... read more read more

    WHITELAND, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    NDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana National Guard named its newest inspector general, Col. Thomas M. Genter, of Whiteland, during at a ceremony at its headquarters at Stout Field, Thursday, July 8.

    "Col. Genter will bring value to our organization, and his office is an integral part to the good order and discipline of the Indiana National Guard," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana's adjutant general.

    Genter, who received his commission as an air defense officer from the U.S. Army's Officer Candidate School in 1997, has served in command and staff positions at every level of command from platoon- to corps-level assignments across the United States from Texas to Hawaii to Guam.

    Genter’s Hoosier State assignments include the department head and senior professor of military science at Purdue University and the commander of 1st Battalion, 362nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Camp Atterbury.

    “It is great to be back home again in Indiana with my family,” said Genter. “I’m looking forward to engaging with leaders at every level in order to enhance warfighting readiness of the Indiana National Guard.”

    The inspector general's office enhances the discipline, efficiency, economy, morale, training and readiness throughout the Indiana National Guard by assisting soldiers, airmen, civilians and their families with inspections, inquiries and investigations.

