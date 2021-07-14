Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Filing Claims for Loss or Damage to Your Property

    Filing Claims for Loss or Damage to Your Property

    Courtesy Photo | To know if you can file a claim against the US Army, call your local claims office.... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.14.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    By Daniel A. Lauretano, Sr., Chief
    Client Services & Policy Division

    WIESBADEN, Germany—Congress has passed laws governing payment to you for losses as a result of your military service. Not all losses resulting from Army service are reimbursable. For example, a loss that is partly your fault is not reimbursable.
    You may be able to file a claim with the US Army when your property is stolen from government quarters, from private quarters located outside the United States, or from an authorized storage place.
    Warehouses, offices, hospitals, baggage holding areas, and unit supply rooms are examples of authorized storage places. You may be able to file a claim if property in your government quarters or storage is damaged or destroyed by fire, flood, hurricane, theft, vandalism, or other unusual occurrences.
    Hail damage to an automobile parked on post and damage caused to property in the barracks when a water pipe breaks are examples of unusual occurrences. You may be able to file a claim with the US Army when property, including privately owned vehicles, is lost, damaged, or destroyed while transported or stored under government orders, including property that is lost, damaged, or destroyed as a direct result of enemy action, riots directed against Americans overseas, Service members giving first aid in a public disaster, and Service members saving human lives or government property.
    You may have a claim against a military member under Article 139, Uniform Code of Military Justice, if that member stole, or intentionally broke or damaged your property.
    The US Army Center for Personnel Claims Support now processes all Household Goods Claims, POV Shipment Claims, and Incident to Service Claims under Chapter 11, AR 27-20.
    Your local Claims Office continues to provide general guidance on all Chapter 11 Claims, and continues to process claims filed under Chapters 3, 9 and 12, of Army Regulation 27-20.
    For more information, visit https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/USARCS and https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/Pclaims.
    You may also contact your local claims office by emailing us at: USARMY.WIESBADEN.USAREUR.MBX.OJA-WLC-LEGAL-ASSISTANCE-CALENDAR@MAIL.MIL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:09
    Story ID: 400851
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Filing Claims for Loss or Damage to Your Property, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT