422d SFS, MPD NHPD integrate for tri-agency active shooter response exercise

For the first time ever, Airmen from the 422d Security Forces Squadron integrated with Police officers from the Ministry of Defense and Northamptonshire Police Department, for a tri-agency active shooter response exercise at RAF Croughton, England, June 30, 2021.



The purpose of the exercise was for Airmen and Police officers to improve their close quarter combat procedures, enhance their search and seizure tactics, strengthen local ties and build rapport with their fellow counterparts or with their teams.



“Practicing these skills and linking up with our local partners so that they can refine their response skills is beneficial for everyone,” said Staff Sgt. Carlos Sandoval, 422d Security Forces Squadron unit trainer. “It’s super important for us to link up with our local partners so that if something like this where to ever happen it’s not the first time we see each other.”



The 422d SFS, NHPD and MPD are responsible for the security of multiple installations and the safeguarding of thousands of people throughout the local area. In the event that a situation were to arise, all units could be called to subdue the threat.



“This Exercise has given us the opportunity to practice some of our firearm tactics in isolation while providing us an opportunity to integrate with our partners,” said Northamptonshire Police Department sergeant Wayne Dowson, armed police training manager. “If there we to be a situation where we had to come together we’ve proven today that in the event of a terrorist attack we can work together to clear buildings and neutralize that threat.



“Despite having different tactics and terminologies we’ve managed to put them together and work together quite nicely.”



There has never been an exercise of this nature in the UK and the Airmen and police officers involved we’re grateful for the opportunity to work together.



“To the best of our knowledge this is the first time that all three agencies have been able to come together and collaborate,” said Sandoval. ““Getting together and getting to know each other is extremely useful, we each act as ambassadors for each other and we get the chance to see each other build rapport.”



The three units were able to mesh their personnel into 4-6 teams and learn each other’s tendencies and procedures to figure out the best course of action to identify and subdue their adversary.



“It’s been great to see how the MPD and USAF handle certain scenarios, to see what tactics we’re using and how we should handle certain situations as they arise is extremely valuable,” said Dowson. “To have this understanding and rapport with the 422d SFS and MPD is key because if a situation arises where we need to work together it shows that we can work effectively as a joint team.



“We are very thankful to the 422d SFS and RAF Croughton for hosting us and putting this together it was absolutely fantastic.”