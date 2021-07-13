Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen prepare for deployment to Middle East

    Photo By Victoria Granado | Maj. Daniel Klinkner, left, and Staff Sgt. Cidjomor Fischer furl the company colors

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Story by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Five Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment, left for Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for an upcoming deployment overseas. The unit will depart later this month for their deployed location in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    During the deployment, the Guardsmen will be operating C-12 Huron aircraft, providing essential cargo and personnel transport in support of the CENTCOM combatant commander and commanders of all service branches and joint agencies within the region.

    “We’re going to be providing transportation support,” said Maj. Daniel Klinkner, commander of Charlie Company, 2-641st Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard. “If anybody needs to move around the area of operations, the request will come through us.”

    For the last year, the Guardsmen have been conducting aircrew flight training in preparation for the deployment. This training included passenger and cargo transportation missions across Alaska and the continental United States.

    Despite members of the unit deploying, the Alaska Army National Guard will maintain C-12 Huron flight operations for all Department of Defense organizations within the state of Alaska.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
