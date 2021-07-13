Alaska Army National Guardsmen prepare for deployment to Middle East

Photo By Victoria Granado | Maj. Daniel Klinkner, left, and Staff Sgt. Cidjomor Fischer furl the company colors...... read more read more Photo By Victoria Granado | Maj. Daniel Klinkner, left, and Staff Sgt. Cidjomor Fischer furl the company colors during the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment casing ceremony at the unit's aircraft hangar on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 9, 2021. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the mobilization station at Fort Bliss, Texas, prior to deployment overseas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado) see less | View Image Page

Five Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment, left for Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for an upcoming deployment overseas. The unit will depart later this month for their deployed location in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



During the deployment, the Guardsmen will be operating C-12 Huron aircraft, providing essential cargo and personnel transport in support of the CENTCOM combatant commander and commanders of all service branches and joint agencies within the region.



“We’re going to be providing transportation support,” said Maj. Daniel Klinkner, commander of Charlie Company, 2-641st Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard. “If anybody needs to move around the area of operations, the request will come through us.”



For the last year, the Guardsmen have been conducting aircrew flight training in preparation for the deployment. This training included passenger and cargo transportation missions across Alaska and the continental United States.



Despite members of the unit deploying, the Alaska Army National Guard will maintain C-12 Huron flight operations for all Department of Defense organizations within the state of Alaska.