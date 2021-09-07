NAVFAC Southwest Awards $5.4 Million Camp Pendleton G/ATOR Maintenance Facility

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Patricia I. Romero Inc. dba Pacific West Builders a $5.4 million task order, July 9 in San Diego, for the design and construction of a new Ground, Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) maintenance facility in the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) Area of Marine Corps Base (MCB), Camp Pendleton.



“Award of this project represents significant milestone for maintaining the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity at its most ready state,” said Lauren Alarie, NAVFAC Southwest Senior Project Manager. “The project consolidates critical functions for G/ATOR administrative, operations, logistics and support functions for the activity, including a vehicular high bay with workstations, tool and test equipment storage, and truck mounted generator grounding. The project development team is looking forward to working with Pacific West Builders to develop a modern, integrated design and ensure quality construction through to completion.”



Pacific West Builders will design a new 6,162 square foot maintenance facility consisting of high bay, administrative spaces, underground electrical utilities, exhaust system, HVAC, plumbing, workstations, tool and test equipment storage, shelter, communication closet, bathrooms, kitchenette, control and power panels, bollards, striping, and gates. This project constructs a single story building with concrete masonry unit walls, reinforced concrete foundations and floors, and standing seam metal roofs. The high bay will allow vehicular access for technical radar systems used in the field to be maintained indoors.



The project will construct a new maintenance facility with an updated modern vernacular while meeting Camp Pendleton’s base exterior architectural plan. The task order is part of a HUBZone and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business multiple award construction contract. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity. The project is scheduled for completion by spring 2023.



“Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity is proud and excited to break ground on the G/ATOR System Maintenance Facility,” said Captain Chris Requejo, MCTSSA maintenance branch head. “The newly fielded G/ATOR system at MCTSSA will be a critical asset to the Marine Corps and joint services; utilized heavily for tactical employment, systems integration and testing, and G/ATOR program development. The G/ATOR Maintenance Facility will fully enable the Marines of MCTSSA to maintain the G/ATOR in a superior state of readiness for decades to come. The project could not have been possible without the hard work from the MCTSSA Logistics/Maintenance team, Camp Pendleton Base Facilities, and NAVFAC team.”



Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton is located in northern San Diego County, California, approximately 38 miles north of downtown San Diego. Camp Pendleton’s mission is to operate a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the Operating Forces and the mission of other tenant commands by providing training opportunities, facilities, services and support responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors and their families. The installation is the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, encompassing more than 125,000 acres of southern California terrain.



NAVFAC Southwest personnel supports its clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

