FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – Sgt. Samir J. Dembry, U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president, was promoted to Staff Sgt. and presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteer service, signed by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., during a promotion and award ceremony on July 8.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland hosted the COVID-19 compliant event at IMCOM-Pacific’s Building 200 with a small gathering of Dembry’s colleagues and co-workers.



“Sergeant Dembry is a go-getter. He went out and earned the promotion today and the systems that we have in place rewarded him for that hard work and dedication. Not only is he dedicated to his current position as the IMCOM-Pacific BOSS president, but he is also dedicated to volunteering countless hours to helping Soldiers and their quality of life,” said Copeland.



Dembry received the Lifetime Achievement Award for 4,029 hours of volunteer service. In a letter accompanying the award, Biden wrote, “those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming a more perfect union.”



When asked about his motivation to volunteer, Dembry said, “I love volunteering, I love helping others. Anytime I have free time to help someone, I’m down.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 15:12 Story ID: 400818 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, promotion for ‘go-getter’, by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.