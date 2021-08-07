Airman Leadership School Class 21-E graduates

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
Congratulations to Airmen Leadership School Class 21-E, who graduated here, July 8.
ALS is a four-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the following graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base:
Senior Airman Devon Borema, 17th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Curtis Broxton, 17th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Juan Hernadez, 17th Communications Squadron
Staff Sgt. James Molden, 17th Contracting Squadron
Senior Airman Alejandro Orozco-Hernandez, 17th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Jessica Savage, 17th Medical Group
Senior Airman Micah Savage, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Laughlin Air Force Base:
Senior Airman Wesley Call, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Drew Francisco 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Tyree Lane, 47th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Logan Sando, 47th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Matthew Simon, 47th Comptroller Squadron
Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland:
Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oquendo, 433rd Force Support Squadron
Selfridge Air National Guard Base:
Senior Airman Christopher Chiolero, 127th Aircraft Maintenance
Warfield Air National Guard Base:
Senior Airman Mecki Molhieldin, 175th Security Forces Squadron
