Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | Airman Leadership School, Class 21-E graduates, line up to sing the Air Force song during the ALS graduation ceremony, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 8, 2021. ALS focuses on developing leadership abilities, the profession of arms, and building effective communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers) see less | View Image Page