    Airman Leadership School Class 21-E graduates

    Airman Leadership School, Class 21-E graduates, line up to sing the Air Force song

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Congratulations to Airmen Leadership School Class 21-E, who graduated here, July 8.

    ALS is a four-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

    Congratulations to the following graduates!

    Goodfellow Air Force Base:

    Senior Airman Devon Borema, 17th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Curtis Broxton, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Juan Hernadez, 17th Communications Squadron

    Staff Sgt. James Molden, 17th Contracting Squadron

    Senior Airman Alejandro Orozco-Hernandez, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Jessica Savage, 17th Medical Group

    Senior Airman Micah Savage, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Laughlin Air Force Base:

    Senior Airman Wesley Call, 47th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman Drew Francisco 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Tyree Lane, 47th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Logan Sando, 47th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Matthew Simon, 47th Comptroller Squadron

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland:

    Senior Airman Kaitlyn Oquendo, 433rd Force Support Squadron

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base:

    Senior Airman Christopher Chiolero, 127th Aircraft Maintenance

    Warfield Air National Guard Base:

    Senior Airman Mecki Molhieldin, 175th Security Forces Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 14:47
    Story ID: 400813
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School Class 21-E graduates, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ALS 21-E

