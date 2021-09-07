Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi named next Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Materiel Command

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

Air Force officials announced July 1, 2021, the assignment of Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi as the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Materiel Command. He is currently the command chief master sergeant at the Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. AFMC's current command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, will retire on Feb. 1, 2022 after 29 years of service to the United States Air Force.



As the command senior enlisted leader, Flosi will serve as the primary advisor to the commander and senior staff on all matters affecting training, education, readiness and effective utilization of the command's more than 89,000 enlisted Airmen, civilians and their families. He will coordinate with headquarters staff, commanders and senior leaders on development and implementation of command policy. He will also serve as the command functional manager for the command chiefs, group superintendents and first sergeants across AFMC.



Prior to Flosi’s assignment as AFSC command chief in March 2020, he served as Command Chief, 438th Air Expeditionary Wing and Command Senior Enlisted Leader, NATO Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air), Afghanistan.



Flosi entered the Air Force in May 1996. His background includes various leadership duties in conventional and nuclear munitions/missile operations, program management, developmental test and contingency operations at all Air Force organizational levels. Flosi has deployed in support of operations SOUTHERN WATCH, IRAQI FREEDOM, INHERENT RESOLVE AND FREEDOM'S SENTINEL.

