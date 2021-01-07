GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Goodfellow members gathered at the Norma Brown Plaza to celebrate the history and heritage of Goodfellow Air Force Base, July 1.



The ceremony commemorates the 80th anniversary of Goodfellow Air Field, the 90th anniversary of the 17th Pursuit Group, and the reactivation and re-designation of the 17th Training Wing.



The history of Goodfellow dates back officially to August 17, 1940. On May 27, 1941, Goodfellow Air Field was officially renamed Goodfellow to honor 1st Lt. John J. Goodfellow Jr, a local World War I aviator who was killed in combat in 1918.



The 17th Training Wing’s history began October 18, 1927, as the 17th Observation Group.



After a number of activations and de-activations, as well as transfers and name changes in July 1993, the unit was re-designated as the 17th Training Wing and assigned to Air Education and Training Command. July 1st is celebrated as the 17th Training Wing’s anniversary.



During the event, Master Sgt. Corey Goodfellow, 388th Munitions Squadron commander’s support staff section chief, delivered a few remarks on his military career and his Goodfellow family history. Goodfellow is distant relative of 1st Lt. John J. Goodfellow Jr.



“I felt honored and privileged to be a part of this event,” said Master Sgt. Corey Goodfellow. “I believe it’s very important for events like this to be celebrated and I am very happy to be here.”



To close the ceremony, Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, presented Master Sgt. Goodfellow with the 17th Training Wing coin thanking him for his crucial role in the Heritage Day Ceremony.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 14:13 Story ID: 400805 Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow celebrates Heritage Day Ceremony, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.