Active duty SICK program: What is it?

Active Duty members enrolled to a primary care manager at the 436th Medical Group can once again save time and money by using the Self-Initiated Care Kit program to access over-the-counter medications for mild symptoms without needing an appointment. Previously unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions, the pharmacy is now offering this program from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Medications that are available through the SICK program include Tylenol, Motrin, Mucinex, Zyrtec and many others (or generic equivalent) to self-manage minor illnesses.

TRICARE covers all the costs of the medications, which are provided as needed. Individuals are authorized at most three medications per month, per patient.

To obtain the medication, individuals need to check in at the pharmacy and complete a short training. Upon completion, a certificate card will be issued to the member and the individual will fill out a form to choose the available medication they need.

If patients previously had a card from pre-COVID-19 operations, it remains valid. However, if a card was lost or damaged, the training must be redone.

At this time, patients identified below are not eligible to use the SICK program and must make an appointment with their provider:

• Dependents and retirees

• Patients on flying/controlling/PRP/Authorized Use of Force or any special duty status

• Patients required to bear firearms to perform routine duties

• Pregnant or breastfeeding women

• Patients who are not enrolled to 436th MDG

All TRICARE beneficiaries are expected to contact the on-call nurse for non-emergency after-duty medical needs. During the duty day, TRICARE recipients who use the 436th MDG as their primary care facility should call (302) 730-4366 to schedule appointments if needed. If care is needed while traveling, beneficiaries should call Humana at 800-444-5445.

For any questions regarding the SICK program, call the pharmacy at 302-677-2019.

Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US