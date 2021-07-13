MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Students enrolled in the Air National Guard training and education center’s Instructor Certification Program can now earn Continuing Education Units, a measure used to maintain licenses or certifications with civilian employers.
The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s TEC University in East Tennessee said that ICP graduates would receive 7.6 CEUs through a partnership with Pellissippi State Community College.
“For a couple of years, we have sought ways to add additional validity to our curriculum,” said Tammie Smeltzer, the director of education for TEC-U. She explained an effort to provide Airmen what they need from their learning.
The Instructor Certification Program is a cornerstone course at TEC-U, so Smeltzer said it was the obvious course to pursue CEU approval. Completing the two-week, in-resident program already awarded three college credit hours, but some students who have degrees are also interested in earning CEUs, said Smeltzer.
A continuing education unit is an accrediting standard for professional education. Some National Guard members seek CEU courses to maintain their civilian licenses or certifications. Professional administrations may also require them to complete a certain amount of CEUs regularly.
The organization plans to apply CEUs to other classes through Pellissippi State, a public institution under the Tennessee Board of Regents. Every 10 hours of approved instruction earns one CEU in applicable professional education.
This work, TEC division now offers Airmen CEU credits for some classes, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
