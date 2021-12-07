Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners rescue three overdue mariners in Kiribati

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — Coast Guard, Fiji Rescue Coordination Center responders, and the vessel Namuri rescued three overdue mariners in the vicinity of Tarawa, Kiribati, Monday.

    The crew of the fishing vessel Namuri rescued the mariners, last seen on July 4th, and transported them back to Tarawa.

    “Through coordination with our partners in Fiji and Kiribati, we were able to save three members of our community and bring them back home to their families,” said Jennifer Conklin, search and rescue mission coordinator for Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. “The vast nature of the Pacific makes these partnerships vital to the success of search and rescue missions.”

    At 7:45 p.m., Thursday, JRCC watchstanders received notification of an overdue 20-foot skiff with three men on board en route to Ewena, Abaiang, 30-miles north of their departure point.

    Upon notification, JRCC watchstanders deployed an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew to conduct searches in the vicinity of Tarawa. At 7:28 p.m. Sunday, the aircrew located the missing vessel and dropped flare markers along with a search and rescue radar transponder.

    The crew of the HC-130 made contact with the nearby fishing vessel Namuri who picked up the three mariners and transported them back to Tarawa; the aircrew remained overhead until the two vessels were in sight of each other.

    *all times and dates are in Hawaii Standard Time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 18:58
    Story ID: 400758
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 323
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners rescue three overdue mariners in Kiribati, by PO3 Ryan Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kiribati
    HC-130
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT