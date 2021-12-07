Pendleton leaders commence Operation Slow Down

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts | U.S. Marine Sgt. Kevin Harrod, a military police liaison officer with the Provost...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts | U.S. Marine Sgt. Kevin Harrod, a military police liaison officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, drives around the Stuart Mesa Housing Area as a part of Operation Ghost on Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 31, 2020. The operation was a plan to increase the police presence during Halloween to assist with traffic and the safety of trick or treaters. Harrod is a native of Lake St. Louis, Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts) see less | View Image Page

As construction work along roads increases on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, leaders are calling for service members and civilians to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones.



“I’m personally asking everyone aboard Camp Pendleton, both service members and civilians, to slow down as they drive throughout the base, and particularly through construction zones,” said U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Base Camp Pendleton. “We’re continuously working to improve the roads and facilities on base, and I need motorists to consider the safety of construction workers, pedestrians, and other drivers. Please plan for trips to take a bit longer than normal, we all need to maintain situational awareness and follow all traffic laws aboard our installation. Please be safe, our family and friends live and work here.”



In response to several accidents near construction zones along major roads like Vandergrift Blvd. and Basilone Rd. over the last few months, MCI-West and I Marine Expeditionary Force have come together to start Operation Slow Down, a joint effort to promote safe driving and make drivers aware of safety measures and speed limits near work sites.



“Historically, whether on or off base, speeding and distracted driving are the primary causal factors in private motor vehicle mishaps experienced by I MEF personnel,” said Jim McAllister, the safety director for I MEF. “This fiscal year, I MEF has seen eight fatality events – all in private motor vehicles. When taken into account with respect to road workers and construction zones, especially on Camp Pendleton, we need to slow down, be vigilant, and respect the safety parameters put in place to protect these individuals while performing their duties. We’d expect nothing less if the roles were reversed.”



Motorists need to slow down and obey the posted speed limits when approaching a work zone. They also need to refrain from using their cell phones or other forms of distracted driving while on the road. The Provost Marshal’s Office enforces all state-wide traffic regulations on base, and it’s against the law in the state of California to use a cell phone without a hands-free device while driving.



“The safety of our Marines and sailors is a priority of I Marine Expeditionary Force,” said Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, the sergeant major for I MEF. “Slow down, buckle up and do not speed.”