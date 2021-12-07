Moody AFB first to renew 10-year IGSA

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.-- In October of 2016, Moody Air Force Base introduced its first Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) for water treatment to the installation. This five-year contract will expire this September and promptly be renewed on the first of October for the next 10 years.



An IGSA is an agreement with state or local government to provide, receive or share installation-support services that the local property currently performs. Moody AFB will be the first installation in the history of the Air Force to renew a 10-year IGSA.



“The significance of this IGSA for water treatment is that it’s the first 10-year renewal,” said Tech. Sgt. Joseph Dickerson, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron service contracts non-commissioned officer in charge. “It also provides a partnership between Moody AFB and Lowndes County allowing the county to provide water services to Moody.”



Due to expertise of the Lowndes County contractors, the water treatment process is fairly simple.



“(Moody) gets its water from the Florida Aquifer,” Dickerson said. “The water plant on base has three wells that tap into the aquifer and pump the water into the plant. Once the plant receives the water, it proceeds with a nano- filtration process.”



Currently, the 23d CES oversees the agreement and the work of the contractors.



“Our role in this agreement is to ensure that Lowndes County’s employees perform their work per the Performance Work Statement, so that the water quality is safe for human consumption,” Dickerson said. “(We) also make sure that the wastewater is treated properly as it is discharged off of the (base).”



As a result of this arrangement, Moody AFB has experienced significant success with the IGSA.



“The current agreement has saved the base over $200,000,” said Jessica Vuong, 23d CES civil engineer. “The new 10-year IGSA is projected to save over $2 million.”



In addition to the financial benefit, the IGSA gives the Air Force more flexibility to allocate manpower.



CES is able to focus on deployment operations and training since the skilled contract workers handle the day-to-day tasks of water treatment, Dickerson said.



23d CES hopes that Moody facilitates more services through IGSAs.



“This IGSA saves the base a lot of time, money and legwork,” Vuong said. “We have been efficient in not only saving the base money but also stimulating jobs within the local government.”



The partnership between the base and Lowndes County is critical in improving the quality of life for Airmen assigned to Moody AFB.



“There are only a few water treatment contractors in this area,” Dickerson said. “Thankfully, Moody has found a (company) with expertise that is willing to operate the water treatment facility throughout this (IGSA).”



Once renewed, the IGSA for water treatment will be in place until Sept. 30, 2031.

