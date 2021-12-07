Corps, officials mark start of Cook County Park Forest watermain replacement project

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2), and Village of Park Forest Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt marked the beginning of a watermain replacement project in Park Forest, Illinois.



“Thank you to the United States Army Corps of Engineers and Congresswoman Kelly for bringing this badly needed project to our community,” Mayor Vanderbilt said. “We hope this will be the first of many infrastructure improvement projects completed to help our residents live grow and discover Park Forest.”



This project consists of replacing about 0.72 miles of old cast iron water main along Dogwood Street (north and south connections with Western Avenue), along with replacing approximately 7 fire hydrants, 7 main line valves, 42 2" water services, plus other sewer improvements necessary to meet current separation requirements.



“It’s great that we can get together today to celebrate the start of this project,” Steven Fischer, deputy district engineer, USACE Chicago District, said. “This groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction to update the watermain in this neighborhood. We are proud of this project and the environmental benefits it will provide, and thank you to our partners.”



The project is authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 1992, as amended by Section 504 of WRDA 1996, Section 502 of WRDA 1999, and by Section 108 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2001. Section 219, as amended, allows the Army Corps of Engineers to provide planning, design and construction assistance for carrying out water related environmental infrastructure projects in select areas. The project under this authority are cost shared 75% federal and 25% nonfederal sponsor.



“I’m pleased that Park Forest was able to secure federal funds to replace one of its oldest cast iron water main lines along Dogwood Street,” Rep. Kelly said. “This critical project will provide safe drinking water and overdue infrastructure investments. The time has arrived for a comprehensive overhaul of our nation’s aging infrastructure so that our local municipalities can finally make the multitude of essential repairs needed to improve our roads and maintain clean, safe drinking water for residents.”



The nonfederal sponsor is the Village of Park Forest, Illinois. The village provided the 25% cash match of $325,000. In addition, the village provided $466,269 to exercise an option in the contract.



The contract was awarded to LGS Plumbing of Crown Point, Indiana, on Sept. 30, 2020, for $1,575,242. This award was for base contract and options. Field construction work began in June 2021 and will be completed in December 2021.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 15:35 Story ID: 400743 Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps, officials mark start of Cook County Park Forest watermain replacement project, by Vanessa Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.