    Homestead first reserve base to serve as evaluation location for chaplain program

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, Fla. -- A chaplain candidate completed his first evaluation here last month, marking the first time the Air Force Chaplain Candidate Program used a reserve base to evaluate a candidate.

    2nd Lt. Brian A. Harris finished his first evaluation tour with the Homestead Chaplain Corps, getting him one step closer to becoming a military chaplain. This firsthand experience proved valuable to the chaplain in training and further strengthened his desire to join the military.

    "This has been wonderful," Harris said. "This had been my first real taste of the military, and it's been great."

    The Air Force Chaplain Candidate Program offers seminary and other professional religious school students the opportunity to see if their background and experience are a good fit for commissioning as an Air Force chaplain.

    Air Force chaplains are religious ministry professionals who support the spiritual resilience of Airmen all over the world.

    While at Homestead, Chaplain (Maj.) John Rollyson, deputy wing chaplain, mentored Harris on a wing chaplain's daily duties and responsibilities.

    "This is a great program that I came through myself," said Rollyson. "I had such a great experience that I've always wanted to help other chaplain candidates coming through the program."

    Harris must now complete a second evaluation at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., before the Chaplain Candidate Program makes their selection determination.

    To learn more about the Air Force Chaplain Candidate Program, visit their website at https://www.afrc.af.mil/About-Us/Chaplain/Chaplain-Candidate/.

