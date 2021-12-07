NAVFAC Atlantic Awarded a Firm-Fixed-Price Contract Modification for Temporary Dry Dock Pump and Piping Requirements

Cianbro Corporation of Pittsfield, Maine was awarded a $17,976,172 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N40085-20-C-8500 for temporary dry dock pump and piping requirements to support P381 Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 Extension at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



The work to be performed provides for purchase and installation of three 12,000-gallon-per-minute temporary dry dock dewatering pumps with complete piping and control system. The work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is projected to be completed by February 2022.



Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,976,172 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The award of this modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $226,545,865.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, located in Kittery, Maine is the contracting activity.

