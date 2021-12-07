IWTC San Diego Bids Farewell to its Deputy Director of Training

Courtesy Photo | 210709-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2021) – Information Warfare Training Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210709-N-N0484-0002 SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2021) – Information Warfare Training Command San Diego officers pose for a photo with Lt. Cmdr. Dominic (Dom) Ganze (bottom right) prior to his detachment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO - Information Warfare Training Command San Diego bid farewell to Lt. Cmdr. Dominic (Dom) Ganze, July 9, 2021.



Ganze checked onboard IWTC San Diego on May 4, 2018 and filled numerous leadership positions within the command during his tenure. These positions ranged from fleet intelligence team trainer branch officer, information systems division principal assistant, and as deputy director of training, which included oversight of IWTC San Diego and four subordinate training sites.



During his time at IWTC San Diego, Ganze marked his 20-year career milestone of dedicated and continued service to our nation. He first enlisted, August 15, 2001, graduating from the naval aircrewman operator training pipeline and then went on to serve in a number of P-3 aircraft squadrons, before earning his officer commission through Officer Candidate School in 2012.



“From the most junior staff member to the most senior, IWTC San Diego's mission of training the fleet takes a team effort every single day, and I am extremely fortunate to have the privilege to be part of this team,” shared Ganze to his shipmates upon his departure. “During my time at this command, I was provided multiple leadership opportunities to learn every day and lead the brightest instructors in the Navy, which was definitely complicated during a world-wide pandemic. The dedication and professionalism of our staff, coupled with sound direction and decision making, was the primary reasons we were able to continue training the fleet during a very difficult year.”



Ganze departs IWTC San Diego to complete his intelligence milestone tour, afloat.



“Lt. Cmdr. Ganze was a role model leader for our entire IWTC San Diego team,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Adler, the command’s executive officer. “Not only did he master his trade as an intelligence instructor, but also took on greater responsibility to help lead our entire training department across our headquarters component and training sites. While his departure is a bitter-sweet loss to the IWTC San Diego family, we know he will accomplish great things during his next tour of duty. Lastly, we thank Dom’s family for their service and sacrifice, allowing him to excel as a naval officer.”



We wish Lt. Cmdr. Ganze and his family “fair winds and following seas” as they embark on their next naval adventure!



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.