West Coast U.S. Navy Installations Conducting All Hazard Exercise, Citadel Rumble 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Citadel Rumble 2021 (CR21), an annual all hazard exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), runs today through July 16 in Navy Region Northwest and will occur onboard Navy installations in Navy Region Southwest, August 9-13.



“This exercise readies our personnel for response and recovery before, during and after a natural disaster or other all-hazard events,” explained Mark Sinder, Director of Operations for CNIC. “Installations in our West Coast regions face risk of damaging earthquakes and wildfire encroachment, so this training is vital to expedite recovery and maintain mission readiness should such events occur.”



CR21 ensures Navy personnel’s continued ability to effectively respond to no-notice disaster events by simulating realistic scenarios including earthquakes, tsunamis and massive infrastructure damage. During these simulations, Navy personnel practice restoring operational capabilities, protecting and restoring infrastructure, supporting Navy families and civil authorities.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear unusual activities that are associated with the exercise.



CNIC oversees 53,000 employees located across 70 Navy shore installations in 10 regions around the world and is charged with sustaining the Fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family.



For media queries regarding Citadel Rumble, contact CNIC Public Affairs: cnic_hq_public_affairs@navy.mil.

