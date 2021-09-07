Pre-Award Team named best contracting team in Army Corps of Engineers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2021 Excellence in Contracting Awards Program recognized the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Pre-Award Division with the Team of the Year Award.



In an email sent to the USACE contracting workforce, Jill Stiglich, USACE director of contracting, spotlighted the ten award winners, including the Huntsville Center team.



She said the nominees for each award were evaluated based on their demonstrated leadership, contracting expertise and professional development.



“With 110 outstanding nominations for individuals, teams and districts, the panels deliberated thoughtfully and earnestly identified the best of the best.”



Colleen O’Keefe, Huntsville Center contracting chief, said the Pre-award Team showed resilience and innovation.



“The team, led by Tonju Samuels, had to convert Source Selection Boards and Service Acquisition Workshops to virtual formats while maintaining the integrity of the source selection process,” Okeefe said.



“They routinely juggle 25 major acquisitions at once, all in various phases, but they had to do it while teleworking, training new team members and ensuring that procurements stayed on schedule,” she said. “We are very proud of their tenacity and ability to persevere in challenging circumstances.”



The pre-award team members include: Tonju Samuels; Latosha McCoy; LaShonda Smith; KT Johnson-Cooper; Gray Rider; Erika White; Ariel Wilkins; Lyndon Jagroop; LaSheena Bentley; Debora Wells; Jason Johnston; Valerie Murphy; Julie Dennison; Fannie Robertson; Sharleen Davidson; Robin Boateng; Catherine Daly; Cynthia Jacobsen; Tamika McWilliams; Therisa Means; Anthony Angelo; Jennifer Adams; Gabrielle Jarrell; and Eddie Williams.

