LRMC Troop Command bids farewell to commander, welcomes new top brass

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Troop Command held a change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christina Buchner relinquished command to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Casey Wilson, at LRMC, July 1.



Troop Command oversees four companies at LRMC and is responsible for the training, welfare and discipline of Soldiers assigned to the hospital.



“I could probably talk for days about the advancements made to (LRMC) and Troop Command under (Buchner’s) leadership. This has been an absolutely unprecedented time in the world. She has led the Troop Command of the largest American Hospital outside the United States with laser focus and precision,” said U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, commander LRMC, and reviewing officer for the ceremony. “As one of eight children in a military family, (Buchner) continues that tradition in her family to serve our country. The military is in her blood and the military family is part of who she is. (Buchner) you will forever be a part of the LRMC family and the LRMC legacy.”



“Today is a tough day, reality struck that I have reached my command expiration date. Over the last few weeks, I've navigated through many stages of loss and grief, and today I think I have finally reached the acceptance phase,” said Buchner. “Though change is upon us, today we celebrate new beginnings and take time to reflect on the awesomeness of the organization. (The Soldiers participating in the ceremony) are only a fraction of a multifaceted and multifunctional team of Warfighters driven by their desire to care, serve, lead, develop and certify leaders, building legacies of future excellence.”



During her command, Bucher advanced Soldier readiness with the incorporation of three collective training exercises aimed to showcase integrated medical operations in the European theater primed through a robust Sergeant’s Time Training program.



“LRMC was transformed into a dynamic multifunctional medical platform,” said Buchner.



The exercises, the first of their kind at Army Military Treatment Facilities, train and tested personnel on Individual Critical Tasks Lists (ICTL), Army Warrior Training (AWT), training over 1,100 Soldiers, Airmen and military providers. The training was so notable, during a visit to LRMC Army Medicine’s top leaders, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle and Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, U.S. Army Medical Command, command sergeant major, praised the exercises and LRMC staff for their efforts.



“This team is a trained and highly responsive medical force, globally responsive and regionally engaged. A unit that embodies mission command and the ability to win in any environment,” said Buchner.

As the only forward-stationed medical center for U.S. & Coalition forces, Department of State personnel, and repatriated U.S. citizens, LRMC is essential in U.S. medical operations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. LRMC is also the evacuation and treatment center for all injured U.S. Servicemembers and civilians, as well as members of 56 Coalition Forces serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, as well as Africa Command, Central Command and European Command.



“(Buchner) truly puts the Army in Army Medicine,” said Landers.

Buchner, a Medical Service Corps officer, is slated to attend Senior Service College at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Following in Buchner's footsteps is Lt. Col. Casey Wilson, also a Medical Service Corps officer who most recently served as the medical operations planner, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Army Medical Command, Falls Church, Virginia.



“This has been the longest and most anticipated position I've ever had in 26 years of service in the army,” mentioned Wilson. “I'm looking forward to this opportunity to continue to lead and be led in this amazing profession that I cherish every day.”

