“Small but mighty” Army health clinic welcomes new commander

Kaiserslautern, Germany – U.S. Army Health Clinic Kaiserslautern held a change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Maj. Shara Fisher relinquished command of the clinic to U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Harmon at Kleber Kaserne, June 30.



“Many Army families in the (Kaiserslautern Military Community) receive their primary care at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center but just down the road is an extension to that healthcare at (Kleber Kaserne),” said U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Kaiserslautern Army Health Clinic’s higher headquarters. “I know the motto of the clinic is ‘Small but mighty’ and I think there's a very fitting way to describe this team.”



With a patient empanelment of over 4,200 service members and family members, Kleber Army Health Clinic (KAHC), as it is often referred to, has a mission far from small and the efforts of its health care professionals reach beyond the clinic’s small footprint.



“Challenges of military health care delivery are plentiful. Yet, under (Fisher's) leadership, the clinic exceled despite operating under COVID-19 restrictions,” mentioned Landers. “The clinic has grown and prospered, achieving Joint Commission accreditation, adapting the clinical posture to the (COVID-19) environment, implementing virtual care and telework to maximize safety and were the first Army health clinic to execute a COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution.”



“As I stand here on the last day of command, I'm very proud of all of our accomplishments, I would not be successful without the support of the command as well as the team,” said Fisher, a Boston native. “It was not always easy. As a team we tackled (inspections and pandemics). The changes kept changing, but it made us more thankful, innovative, and adaptive. We banded together as staff holding the frontline against an invisible enemy.”



Under Fisher’s leadership, KAHC was essential in ensuring Soldiers preparing for training or deployments across Europe were medically ready, often fluctuating patient empanelment with an additional dozen to hundreds at a time.



“(KAHC staff) ensured the mission never faltered. Not only did the clinic staff come together, we overcame challenges,” said Fisher, a family nurse practitioner by trade. “Thank you for your sacrifices. We are a small team and sometimes we ask more of you, but you always rose to the occasion.”



“We're fortunate that one of our own (LRMC) team members has risen up and moved down the road a little bit to take over command here,” said Landers. “(Harmon) says he seeks out command opportunities because he views command as the pinnacle of leadership. I look forward to the continued opportunity to work with you and seeing what you and the (KAHC) team will accomplish together.”



Harmon, a nurse by trade, most recently served as the executive officer for LRMC.



“It was a long road getting here. I come from a military family. My mother, father, stepfather, mother in law, father in law, all served and they all inspire me to continue that tradition of service,” said Harmon, a native of Salt Lake City. “Command is perhaps the greatest privilege the military has to offer. I'm both grateful and incredibly excited to get started.”

