The 407th Air Expeditionary Group welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Barnes, incoming commander of the 407th AEG, during a change of command ceremony July 9, 2021.



U.S. Air Force Col. Clinton Wilson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership by the passing of the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Phillip Shea, outgoing commander of the 407th AEG, to Col. Jason Barnes.



“I love the change of command ceremony because we can reflect upon and remind ourselves while we are here,” said Wilson. “The primary reason we are here is to formally pass the flag for all present to witness the official change of leadership.”



Following the transition of command, Col. Barnes made his first remarks to his group.



“To the men and women of the 407th AEG, warbirds, I am honored and humbled to be your next commander,” said Barnes. “I know your abilities and achievements shared by both Col. Wilson and Col. Shea only scratch the surface of what you’re capable of. I look forward to sharing my story and I cannot wait to learn from each of you and secure our future mission success.”



Shea said his final praises where he thanked and praised his family, the 407th and wing leadership for their efforts, dedication and team work over the last year.



“This has been an amazing year, the resilience and achievements that our Airmen, NCOs, commanders and mission partners demonstrated was inspiring,” said Shea. “I’ve flown and led in this theater for over 20 years and it is bittersweet to leave. I hope the men and women of the 407th continue to do amazing things for the 386th AEW, U.S. Air Force Central Command and coalition efforts across the entire theater.”

Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 407th Air Expeditionary Group hosts change of command ceremony, by SrA Helena Owens