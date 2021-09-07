U.S. Africa Command special operations forces train alongside partners in Côte d'Ivoire

Courtesy Photo | U.S. and Côte d'Ivoirian special operations forces conduct a joint training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. and Côte d'Ivoirian special operations forces conduct a joint training culmination ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, July 8, 2021. The teams focused on honing basic skills such as close quarters combat, first aid, mission planning and jungle warfare. see less | View Image Page

Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded Joint Combined Exercise Training in Abidjan and Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire July 9, 2021. The team partnered with Côte d'Ivoire Forces Speciales Ivoirennes to hone special operations skills.



“Training alongside partners not only sharpens our military skills but also builds the relationships we all need in difficult times,” said Special Operations Command Africa Commander Rear Adm. Jamie Sands. "We are proud to work alongside our Ivoirian counterparts as they face violent extremist encroachment on their northern border."



The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide special operations units specific training that can only be accomplished in friendly foreign countries. JCETs often enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.



These engagements are part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Côte d'Ivoire military that provide opportunities units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. Côte d'Ivoire is also scheduled to host one of the training locations for Flintlock 2022. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations.



U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagement with partners.