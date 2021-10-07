449th CAB celebrates two newly promoted CW5s

Photo By Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly | Col. Michele Harper (left), commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly | Col. Michele Harper (left), commander of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a speech during a promotion ceremony in Morrisville, N.C., July 10, 2021. NCNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, officiated the promotion ceremony in which Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher Wilson and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Piland of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade were promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly). see less | View Image Page

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – North Carolina National Guardsmen Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher Wilson and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Piland of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade were promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 during a ceremony here July 10, 2021.



Promotions are a time-honored tradition in which special trust and confidence is bestowed upon its most distinguished Soldiers in recognition of their increased capabilities.



Piland was pinned by the NCNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, who officiated the promotion ceremony to congratulate Wilson and Piland on their accomplishments and dedication to the NCNG.



“I’m so happy to be here,” Hunt said. “As a CW5 you work at the strategic level and both these individuals have already worked strategically as a CW4, so this is well overdue.”



Wilson was pinned by retired Lt. Col. Lisa Whitley who has supported Wilson for more than 22 years.



“In this career field you wind up with a lot of amazing stories and… I just wish for all of you that at the end of your career and as you progress on that you wind up with the same amazing stories that I now have memories of,” Wilson said. “It is an honor to serve with you, and I thank you all.”



Piland and Wilson celebrated the momentous occasion surrounded by fellow service members, friends and family.



State Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jim Herring was one of many who shared personal stories and a heartfelt speech in remembrance of their time served together as well as a best of luck to future endeavors.



“It has been a long road, and we have done a lot of great things, so I can personally tell you that…this is the best organization to be in,” Piland said.