Blue Angels Announce 2022 Officers

PENSACOLA, Florida (NNS) — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, announced officers selected for the 2022 air show season July 10.



The squadron selected three F/A-18 demonstration pilots, a C-130 demonstration pilot, and a supply officer to replace outgoing team members.



Many highly qualified Navy and Marine Corps officers submit applications to join the Blue Angels each year.



“This year offered an exemplary group of applicants from around the fleet, making our selection process very difficult,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “With these fantastic new additions to the Blue Angels team for 2022, we are all well equipped to head into our next show season.”



The Blue Angels select finalists to interview at the team’s home base of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, during the week of the Pensacola Beach Air Show each year. The team makes selections at the conclusion of that week.



The selected 2022 officers include:



F/A-18 Demonstration Pilots:



-LT Scott Goossens, of San Francisco, California, is an F/A-18 Pilot currently assigned to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. He graduated from George Washington University in 2010.



-LT Griffin Stangel, of Madison, Wisconsin, is an F/A-18 pilot currently assigned to the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2012.



-LT Christopher Kapuschansky, of Yorktown, Virginia, is an F/A-18 pilot currently assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2012.



C-130 Demonstration Pilot:

-Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Soltan, of Spokane, Washington, is a C-130 Hercules pilot currently assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252. He graduated from Central Washington University in 2010.



Supply Officer:



-LT William Kruger, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Supply Officer currently assigned to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2017.



The new team members will officially begin their training for the 2022 show season following the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Nov. 6.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country.



