Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point holds change of command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Eriks and welcomed Capt. John Rivers as the station's new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony on Oahu, July 9. The ceremony was held at the air station and was presided over by Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

HONOLULU — Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point bid farewell to Capt. Andrew Eriks and welcomed Capt. John Rivers as the station’s new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony, Friday.



The ceremony was held at the air station and was presided over by Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit.



“My crew has been tremendous and they’ve displayed great bias for action,” said Eriks. “It has been an honor to serve with and for them; Its been the experience of a lifetime.”



Eriks departs the air station to continue his career as the service's Office of Aviation Forces (CG-711) Chief of Aviation Forces at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C.



Rivers most recently served as the Deputy Director for Coast Guard Health, Safety, and Work Life where he assisted in the oversight of the Coast Guard’s health care system which includes 42 clinics and 150 sick bays. He also oversaw the Coast Guard’s safety and environmental health and work-life programs.



Rivers graduated from the Coast Guard academy with a Bachelor of Science in Government and continued his education earning a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, a Master of Science in Instructional Systems Design from the University of South Alabama, and a certificate in Aviation Safety Management from the University of Southern California.



Eriks has been the commanding officer of the air station since 2018 and has led Coast Guard aviation mission support in the Pacific covering an area of 12.2 million square miles of open ocean, atolls, and island nations.



He has been involved in missions ranging from the prevention of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing to search and rescue.



Eriks education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Science Degree in Industrial and Business Administration from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management. He also holds a DHS Level III Acquisition certification in Program Management.



Air Station Barbers Point has over 200 officers and enlisted personnel who maintain a yearly 24 hour a day vigil for the 14th Coast Guard district, providing aviation mission support in the areas of Search and Rescue, Marine Environmental Protection, Maritime Law Enforcement and Aids to Navigation. Since 1979, the unit has been awarded two unit commendations and four meritorious commendations for exemplary service.