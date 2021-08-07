USAACE Industry Days Media Panel

Media Advisory



EVENT: USAACE Aviation Industry Days Media Panel



WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, July 21 at 1 p.m, USAACE Headquarters, Building 101.



DETAILS: The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence will host a Media Panel during Aviation Industry Days on July 21 at 1 p.m. in the Regimental Conference Room, USAACE Headquarters, Building 101, Fort Rucker, Alabama.



Panelists include: Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker; Maj. Gen. Walter T. Rugen, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Brig. Gen. Robert L. Barrie, Jr., Program Executive Officer, Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; and Brig. Gen. Clair Gill, Director, Army Aviation, Department of the Army, Arlington, Virginia.



Media packets will be available via email no later than July 15, to include media panel live streaming information.



RSVP: Media interested in covering this event must contact U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office personnel by email at andy.thaggard.mil@mail.mil or at (334) 406-0953 no later than COB Tuesday, July 19 to arrange for PAO escort.

