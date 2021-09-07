SMDC welcomes new capability manager for space and high altitude

Photo By Carrie Campbell | Col. David J. Mulack receive his charter as the incoming Army Capability Manager for...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Campbell | Col. David J. Mulack receive his charter as the incoming Army Capability Manager for Space and High Altitude from Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, during a Change of Charter ceremony at the command’s Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, headquarters, July 9. The ACM SHA, part of SMDC’s Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence, serves as the Army’s centralized fielded force integrator for space and high altitude operations. Mulack takes over the position from Col. Timothy G. Dalton, who is leaving the command for a new assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command hosted a Change of Charter for the command’s Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence Army Capability Manager for Space and High Altitude.



Col. Timothy G. Dalton, relinquished his charter as USASMDC’s ACM SHA, and Col. David J. Mulack received his charter as the incoming ACM SHA during a July 9 ceremony at the command’s Redstone Arsenal headquarters.



“The ACM is a colonel and part of the senior leadership at SMDC, but they have authorities delegated by the four-star commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, USASMDC commanding general



The ACM SHA serves as the Army’s centralized fielded force integrator for space and high altitude operations. The ACM SHA coordinates and synchronizes all doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities and policy, or DOTMLPF-P, solutions to provide space and high altitude-required capabilities.



The ACM SHA develops, staffs and gains approval for capability documents and any other TRADOC DOTMLPF-P products as required by the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development process. Also ACM SHA coordinates with other capability developers, centers of excellence, capability development integration directorates, materiel developers and operational commands for the purpose of ensuring coordinated and integrated DOTMLPF-P products and services key to the ACM’s assigned capability areas.



Karbler said that during his tenure Dalton completed several key capability development and production documents: including the Space Superiority Capabilities Documents in 2019, the Tactical Space Layer Abbreviated Capability Development Document, and Navigation Warfare Situational Awareness Abbreviated Capability Development Document in 2021.



“Each of these documents is designed to accomplish military objectives by specifying the warfighter’s need for a certain capability or by providing the information required for production, testing and deployment,” Karbler said. “And they are absolutely critical to closing capability gaps that our adversaries might try to exploit and to getting new and emerging technologies into the hands of our Soldiers.”



Karbler said another highlight of Tim’s tenure was the successful relocation of Joint Tactical Ground Stations in Europe, Korea and the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



“These global missile warning systems receive and process in-theater, direct downlinked data from overhead persistent infrared sensors,” Karbler said. “And last year, they were key to ensuring the safety of our Soldiers and international partners during the Iranian theater ballistic missile attacks on U.S. and allied forces in Iraq.



“All of these achievements are more than just impressive; they represent tangible progress in meeting the warfighter’s needs, and they’re a testament to Tim’s focus on putting people first,” Karbler added.



Dalton said that despite the challenges of working in the COVID-19 environment during his tenure, the team continued to successfully advocate and document the requirements for space and high altitude capabilities in the Army.



“It is hard to believe it has been almost three years since I was given the opportunity to work with an unbelievably talented workforce in the ACM, across the command and throughout the Army,” Dalton said. “I cannot say enough great things about the team and all these efforts. Folks may not think it sounds like much, but it really is a tremendous effort to get the Army to recognize and validate a requirement. On top of that to help get it resourced by the Army, which has been a complete SMDC effort. I am happy to say I was a part of the ACM SHA and SMDC team and truly learned a lot and enjoyed my time here.



“Thanks to my wife and kids for continuing to put up with me and all that comes with this profession,” Dalton added. “I truly appreciate all you have sacrificed to allow me to continue to serve our great nation."



Dalton’s next assignment will be to serve as chief of the Space Support Element for U.S. Army Pacific Command.



The ACM SHA organization located at Huntsville and Colorado Springs, Colorado, consists of the Joint Friendly Force Tracking Division, responsible for more than five million track reports daily; Space Requirements Division; User Representative Division; and the Space Prototyping and Experimentation Division.



As the incoming ACM SHA, Mulack is no stranger to the command. He served in the G-33 as the operations branch chief and then as the operations division chief from 2013 to 2016.



“It is an exciting time for space and I am glad to be back at SMDC,” Mulack said. “I am pumped up to take the job and take space capabilities for the Army into the next plateau, but I can’t do that without the awesome ACM SHA team both here and in Colorado.”



For photos of the event, visit the Flickr photo set at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/armysmdc/albums/72157719518786504