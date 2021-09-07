Tornado Causes Injuries, Damage on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay RV Park

KINGS BAY, Ga. – A tornado touched down on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, July 7, 2021.



During tropical storm Elsa, an EF2 tornado struck Kings Bay causing injuries and property damage to Eagle Hammock RV Park guests. Nine people were transported to local medical facilities by Camden County first responders for non-life-threatening injuries. Twelve recreational vehicles (RVs) were damaged or destroyed.



RV park guests, Charles and Missy Lattanzie’s RV was blown into the lake adjacent to the park by the tornado. The Lattanzies were away at a restaurant during the storm and returned as soon as news of the tornado reached them. When the Lattanzies arrived, they found their RV destroyed and belongings scattered across the park and in the lake.



“We came here (Eagle Hammock RV Park) to find everything that we worked so hard for scattered across like a dump,” said Charles Lattanzie. “The wind just picked it (Lattanzie’s RV) up and threw it 200 yards across this park.”



Those affected by the tornado or who have any questions can call the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Kings Bay at 912-573-4513. The FFSC will then redirect callers to who they need to be put in touch with based on their individual needs.



“Anytime anyone has a question or needs a phone number, they can call the FFSC call center,” said Felipe Gonzalez, director of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay FFSC. “The FFSC also offers counseling to those affected by this event.”



The RV park’s infrastructure systems were also damaged, causing all guests to be relocated. Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Kings Bay is coordinating cleanup efforts with personnel from Navy Region Southeast.



“Currently, Eagle Hammock RV Park is closed to guests until infrastructure damage is assessed and repairs are made,” said, Bob Spinnenweber, director of MWR Kings Bay.



During the storm, the injured were responded to by Kings Bay Fire and Emergency Services as well as Camden County first responders.



“While the situation here is still very dynamic, I want to thank all of our first responders and Camden County first responders for their quick actions,” said Capt. Chester Parks, commanding officer of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. “Their quick response most certainly helped.”

