JTF-Bravo conducts Global Health Engagement in Colombia

Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), a U.S. Southern Command (U.S. SOUTHCOM) unit, will conduct a Global Health Engagement in San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, Colombia, July 12-16 in conjunction with the Colombian Ministry of Health and the Colombian military.



These operations increase readiness, validate medical expeditionary capabilities and strengthen partner nation relations by integrating with residents, key members of the U.S. and foreign militaries, non-governmental organizations, host nation government agencies, and local civilian organizations.



Since 1993, U.S. SOUTHCOM and JTF-Bravo have provided direct support to the training and readiness of partner nations’ military and civilian health systems through Global Health Engagements across Latin America and the Caribbean.



During the engagement, medical teams will perform primary care, preventive medicine, dental, dermatology, optometry, and pharmacy services to the community.



“This Global Health Engagement highlights the fact that JTF-Bravo is an integral part of USSOUTHCOM’s enduring promise to the Central and South American region, providing persistent, robust engagement with our partner nations,” said U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of JTF-Bravo. “These united efforts between the U.S. and Colombia reflect our commitment to working together and increase our capacity to be ready to address a real-world humanitarian assistance or disaster response situation anytime, anyplace.”



Approximately 25 U.S. service members will deploy to Colombia from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.

