    Pathologist assumes command of 419th Medical Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 419th Medical Squadron held a change of command ceremony here June 6 as Lt. Col. David Jackson relinquished command to Lt. Col. Adam Cole.

    Jackson has commanded the MDS since 2018, overseeing surgeons, nurses, emergency medical technicians, dentists, dental hygienists, as well as pharmacy, optometry, bioenvironmental and lab technicians.

    During his remarks, Cole expressed his excitement and enthusiasm for his new role as a commander in the 419th Fighter Wing.

    “The opportunity to be a part of a combat-coded organization is thrilling to me,” Cole said. “I cannot tell you how excited I am to get to work.”

    Cole is a board-certified pathologist with his own clinic focusing on genitourinary and molecular pathology. When he isn’t working, Cole enjoys fly fishing and golfing.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 12:16
    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    419th Medical Squadron

