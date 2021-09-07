Assumption of responsibility ceremony welcomes USAG Bavaria senior enlisted leader

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria officially welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Sebastian A. Camacho, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Tower Barracks Physical Fitness Center on July 9. Camacho assumed his duties as the senior enlisted leader by receiving the command’s colors from Col. Christopher R. Danbeck, commander of USAG Bavaria.



The ceremony was attended by special guests including Installation Management Command-Europe Director Mr. Tommy Mize and Command Sgt. Maj. Samara Pitre, 7th Army Training Command Brig. Gen. Joseph Hilbert and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, and a limited number of host nation dignitaries from counties and communities representing Bavaria.



The ceremony opened with a proper Bavarian welcome, provided by the Black Powder Shooters of Volsbach. Then Danbeck took the podium to thank all the guests in attendance, and welcome the newest member of his team.



“You are joining a truly amazing team,” he said to the incoming command sergeant major. “Each day, I’m blown away by what they’re doing across our four installations. … As a team, we continue to provide world class service to our large and truly diverse community on a daily basis. Our partnerships in Bavaria set the bar across Installation Management Command — not only here in Europe, but I think back in CONUS as well. … We’re excited that you’re here Sergeant Major, now let’s saddle up and get back to work.”



After assuming his responsibilities, Camacho expressed great appreciation for his mentors and the entire USAG Bavaria team – especially since he and his family in-processed from overseas.



“It truly is ‘Better in Bavaria,’” he said. “It’s better in Bavaria, because of its people. … It’s better in Bavaria, because we have passionate teammates. … It’s better in Bavaria, because of the professional customer service you receive from any of the directorates, departments and services. … It’s better in Bavaria, because of the strong relationships forged between our Soldiers, families, civilians and communities, as well as our local nationals and host nation partners. In less than two weeks of being on ground, I already feel a sense of one community. And I want to thank you all in advance for doing your part in keeping Bavaria a better place to work and call home.”



Camacho is a native of Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2000 as a fire support specialist, also known as 13F. He completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, Okla.



Prior to his assignment with USAG Bavaria, Camacho served as Command Sgt. Maj. of the Field Artillery Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. And his overseas deployments comprised three tours to Iraq – including Operation Iraqi Freedom I in April 2003.



As command sergeant major for USAG Bavaria, Camacho serves as the command’s senior enlisted advisor on matters relating to operations, training, morale and welfare of the garrison’s more than 22,500 Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and contractors located at four installations across Bavaria.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:58 Story ID: 400614 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE